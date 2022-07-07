'We all need the social contact': Eurobodalla Walkers celebrate their 35th birthday

The Eurobodalla Walkers celebrated 35 years of health, fitness, and social interaction on Wednesday, July 6, with their annual birthday barbecue at the Eurobodalla Botanical Gardens.
The group started in 1987 as part of the Heart Foundation, and now boasts more than 60 members who will go on bushwalks around the Shire once a week.
Advertisement
Margaret Fletcher has been a member of the group for almost 15 years, and said it was a great way to socialise.
"The group has changed a lot over the years," she said.
"It started off as a health thing for the Heart Foundation, and it's progressed to being what it is today.
"I've been going for about 15 years, and I usually get out every week because I don't like missing them.
"The walk I really enjoy is the one down at Dalmeny - it gives you a walk along the foreshore, the seaside, the boardwalk, and you get a bit of suburbia as well."
Eurobodalla Walkers publicity officer Glen Tulip said the group was about "having fun".
"None of our walks are difficult," she said. "We have easy walks and medium walks, and it only costs $5 a year to be involved."
Sarah Leaver has been a member of the Eurobodalla Walkers for just two weeks, but said she been made to feel welcome by the entire group.
"I've been on three walks so far," she said.
"I joined because I just had to get out of the house after a couple of years of COVID, and I thought if I stayed at home much longer I'd become old and grey.
"I thought it'd be a great way to get fit again as well.
"The group isn't out there pounding the pavement in their trendy lycra, it's just a group of friends walking together.
"I've been meaning to get the Council map of all the walks around the place and go, but I'm by myself. This group gives me a chance to do those walks."
Jan Boyd, another new member of the club who joined last week, said the group was a good remedy for loneliness.
"It's been really good to get out and about," she said. "I'm lonely more than anything, and I needed to get active again, so this group was perfect."
Five-year member Phillip Kirk has lived in the Shire for almost 10 years, and gets the job of Santa Claus at the group's yearly Christmas party.
Advertisement
"I love the friendships you form and the diversity of the people in the group," he said. "There's a large range of different backgrounds, so there's always a conversation to be had while you're doing the walks.
"We always have new blood coming in, and we try to make them all welcome and feel part of the group.
"We all need the social contact because we can become very isolated with COVID and technology."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.