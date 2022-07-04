Local produce key at revamped Club restaurant

An "exciting" project to revamp the bistro of a popular Eurobodalla Shire club will throw open its doors later this week.
The Patch, a new restaurant at Club Tomakin, is a 226-seater indoor and outdoor space described as a "modern yet relaxed" venue, and will open to the public for the first time on Friday, July 8.
Hospitality group Tully Heard, the team behind The Growers in the Shoalhaven, became involved in the project just after the Black Summer bushfires after being approached by Club Tomakin.
"The strategy piece was done not long after the bushfires," Tully Heard CEO John Tully said.
"We did the homework on what the market needed, did the cost planning, went through the DA timelines, and now we're ready to open.
"The Growers had opened the summer before the bushfires and had gone very well, so (Club Tomakin) made contact with us and it evolved from there.
"I personally went down there two weeks after the fires to talk to Glenn and see the aftermath in the Eurobodalla Shire.
"That experience gave us some real enthusiasm and momentum to help them - we though there was a similar opportunity as The Growers, so we took it."
Mr Tully said local produce would feature heavily on The Patch's menu as the group targets a younger demographic.
"We did The Greens in North Sydney, the Fernery at Mosman, Easy Lane at Windsor, and a chain of restaurants in Melbourne, so we understand this space reasonably well," he said.
"It's all about getting clubs to target younger and emerging segments of the community. The traditional model of clubs has been to target the older demographic, so this is re-inventing parts of the venue to target the younger markets and make clubs more relevant to a wider demographic.
"It's an exciting project, and full credit to the club for going this way - we'd love to see it work for them."
Jessie Collin, Venue Manager for The Patch said the restaurant was looking to create a more "upscale experience".
"It's somewhere you can on a date, listen to some jazz music, and have a fresh meal with local ingredients," she said.
"We've got Bodalla Dairy on board, Clyde River Oysters, Narooma Seafood, and we've turned that into a South Coast-focused menu.
"We have a pizza kitchen, a really beautiful and modern Australian style, and the beer garden has been completely revamped.
"We've also revamped our kids area with giant games, arcade games, and a magnificent kid's room to keep them entertained for a few hours.
"It's a whole new concept for Club Tomakin, and it's gone through a major transformation."
Ms Collin said she was "confident" The Patch would be successful.
"We have a really good team of professional chefs, we're happy with the menu and how we're presenting everything - we're feeling it will be a success," she said.
"I think people are excited about having something a bit more upscale come to the Tomakin area, somewhere where you can have a date, or a nice birthday or anniversary dinner.
"Hopefully people will appreciate having that option."
