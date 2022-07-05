Phillip Higgs grew up in the bush of central NSW, where every kid had a racquet and played tennis on the local Astroturf courts to pass the time.
In the seventy years since then, he has seen some rules change - the introduction of the tiebreak, for example - but the simplicity of the challenge to return every ball over the net just one more time has remained the same.
Higgs detoured through stints of cricket and rugby league before returning to tennis in his 40s "for a bit of a run with some mates," he said.
When he did return to the court, it was with the passion and competitiveness he had applied to all his sport.
His drive took him to the very top.
In 2009, at age 65, he won the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Individual Championships 65 Men's Singles in Perth.
Higgs was 11th seed for the tournament, with two Australians seeded higher than him, including second seed Peter Keller.
Keller retired hurt with a torn hamstring in his quarter final against famous Englishmen Mark Cox - the first amateur tennis player to beat a professional, former United Kingdom Davis Cup player, ATP world number 13 and eventual BBC commentator.
Keller's injury meant Higgs faced Cox in the semifinal. In a tight tassel, Higgs prevailed in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
He progressed to the final, facing the number one seeded German Peter Adrigan who had not lost an ITF match on grass all year.
Adrigan had bulldozed to the final with a 6-0 6-1 win against Australian sixth seed Dennis Bindon in the semifinal. He was far and away the favourite to take out the title, and Higgs knew he would have to play his absolute best to compete with the world number one.
Higgs won the first set in a tiebreak 7-4. He remembers "just hanging on" in the second set, down a break of serve. Higgs saved a set point, before breaking back to force the match's second tiebreak.
He won the second tiebreak 8-6, winning the match and the championship.
"I couldn't believe it," Higgs said. "It was just terrific."
He never went back to defend his title - he only likes to compete in tournaments in Australia.
However every week, three times a week, he can be found at his local Tuross Head Tennis Club courts playing with his wife Enid - who represented Australia herself - and other club members.
"Tennis is a sport for life," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
