'Our message is loud and clear': Teachers strike in Batemans Bay

More than 200 teachers were in Batemans Bay on Thursday for joint Industrial Action between the NSW Teachers Federation and Independent Education Union of Australia.
The event was part of a state-wide strike as the unions and the State Government remain at loggerheads over pay and working conditions.
The crowd in Batemans Bay gathered at the Soldiers Club and heard from Narooma Primary School Principal Paul Sweeney and the IEU representative from Carroll College, Wayne Foster.
Country organiser for the NSW Teachers Federation, Waine Donovan, said the message from teachers was "loud and clear".
"All of our members were happy to be working together with the IEU," he said.
"It was great working with them today, it was good working with their organiser, and it was fantastic to see the red and yellow together."
The event at the Soldiers Club started at 10am before the teachers moved to Beach Road about 10.45am for a roadside protest.
"We had cars honking their horns, teachers were waving their signs, it was great," Mr Donovan said.
"Everyone in Batemans Bay said it was a good rally, and I've heard from people at the Canberra rally who said they had a great time as well."
Looking forward, Mr Donovan said it was time for the government to be fair to teachers.
"It doesn't matter who is in government, our school systems are failing because they don't have the necessary resources," he said.
"Our job is to negotiate an acceptable salary with whoever is in government, and if we can't get them to accept our claim for the future of both public and Catholic education, we've just got to keep trying.
"If we don't have teachers, we don't have a future, and right now we don't have people wanting to become teachers because the profession doesn't have a competitive salary, and the workload is too high.
"We have teachers working 60 hours a week but only being paid for 35. We're losing teachers to the private system because they know they'll be paid properly, and they know they'll be respected.
"That's why we're in the situation we're in today."
