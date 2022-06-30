Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Our message is loud and clear': Teachers strike in Batemans Bay

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 200 teachers were in Batemans Bay on Thursday for joint Industrial Action between the NSW Teachers Federation and Independent Education Union of Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.