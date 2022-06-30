Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Microgrid study up and running, SHASA looking for community feedback

By Joel Erickson
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:45am, first published 2:10am
Southcoast Microgrid Reliability Feasibility project will use existing solar power to develop microgrids around the Shire.

The Southcoast Microgrid Reliability Feasibility project is asking residents, businesses, and other groups in eight communities in the Eurobodalla Shire how they could benefit from various designs.

