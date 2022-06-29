Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Shire teachers set to strike for second time in two months, schools could be affected

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:53am, first published 6:45am
Shire teachers protesting during a strike at the Catalina Country Club in Batemans Bay last month.

Teachers in the Eurobodalla Shire will go on strike tomorrow for the second time in as many months as part of industrial action organised by the NSW Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT Branch.

