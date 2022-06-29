A morning at the Yuin Theatre with a beloved Australian actor

The new Yuin Theatre will commence a new morning show program on July 14, and the first show through the door will feature a recognisable face from both the stage and the screen.
Ian Stenlake, who starred in TV shows Stingers and Sea Patrol, and Michelle Fitzmaurice will perform in 'Lloyd Webber & The Great Composers' alongside Beverley Kennedy on the piano.
Mr Stenlake comes into the show off the back of a successful run of the popular musical Mamma Mia, for which he was nominated for a Helpman Award.
However, you may call him a 'late bloomer' in the theatre world, as he didn't get his first role (in Cabaret the Musical) until his 30s.
"I started off getting into acting fairly classically," Mr Stenlake said. "I worked with a Shakespeare troupe and I studied at NIDA.
"I got into a couple of TV series after NIDA - first was Children's Hospital on the ABC, and then I did Stingers on Channel 9.
"I eventually found myself several years out of NIDA having worked consistently, but my CV appeared very small, it looked like I'd only had two jobs in eights years.
"I wanted to diversify my skillbase, so I started taking singing lessons during my last series of Stingers. I'd record them on to a cassette tape and do the lessons on my way to and from work.
"I wanted to be more equipped to get another job in the field once I was finished with Stingers, and I got into Cabaret the Musical not long after.
"I started lessons when I was 30, and I'm 52 now, so I've been working on the craft of singing for 22 years, and I'm still working on it."
Despite his relatively late start as a singer, Mr Stenlake was "surrounded by music" growing up.
"I have a church background, my father is a minister of the Uniting Church, so I was surrounded by music growing up," he said.
"I learnt the piano very young, but to actually sing and work on my voice didn't happen until I was 30.
"I always knew I had a good ear for music, but I just didn't know how to produce a good sound. I'd done some spoken word training at NIDA, and I had a great teacher who linked that work in with my singing."
Mr Stenlake's decision to start singing lessons proved fruitful, as he has carved out a successful career on the stage.
"Cabaret kicked it off, then I did They're Playing Our Song," he said.
"I did Guys and Dolls, a brand-new Australian musical called Eureka, Pyjama Game, Oklahoma, Songs for a New World, the Bridges of Madison County, and a fantastic Australian Tour of Georgie Girl.
"I've also done Christmas Carols in Melbourne a couple of times with musicals and a couple of times just as an artist.
"I always say my favourite musical job is one I haven't done yet, because there's more out there for me, but Mamma Mia was such a joyous tour.
"I didn't know much about the show going in, but it was such a fun musical and audiences enjoyed it so much.
"It's the musical that gets the biggest response every time, and there's no better feeling than finishing a show with everybody up dancing - you know everybody's had a great time."
Mr Stenlake and Ms Fitzmaurice have been performing 'Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Great Composers' for some time now, and are "thrilled" to be bringing the show to Batemans Bay.
"The show is a joyous celebration of (Andrew Lloyd-Webber's) best songs handpicked from shows Michelle and I have been in and shows we'd like to be in," Mr Stenlake said.
"It's an opportunity to sing big, iconic songs such as Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.
"We love the show, and we know audiences love it."
