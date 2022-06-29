Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A morning at the Yuin Theatre with a beloved Australian actor

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 29 2022 - 8:52am, first published 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Fitzmaurice and Ian Stenlake will perform in 'Lloyd Webber and The Great Composers" at the Yuin Theatre on July 14.

The new Yuin Theatre will commence a new morning show program on July 14, and the first show through the door will feature a recognisable face from both the stage and the screen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.