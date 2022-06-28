Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
UPDATE: Woman charged after police allegedly find $15,000 worth of stolen goods at Batehaven home

Updated June 29 2022 - 8:52am, first published June 28 2022 - 11:45pm
File photo.

A woman has been charged after $15,000 worth of allegedly stolen goods from stores on the South Coast were found at a property in Batehaven last week.

