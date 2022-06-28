UPDATE: Woman charged after police allegedly find $15,000 worth of stolen goods at Batehaven home

A woman has been charged after $15,000 worth of allegedly stolen goods from stores on the South Coast were found at a property in Batehaven last week.
A NSW Police spokesperson said investigations began early last week.
"Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Grantham Avenue, Batehaven, about 1pm on Thursday, June 16.
"During the search, police allegedly located and seized several items suspected of being stolen.
"A 58-year-old woman - who had been assisting police with their inquiries - has since been issued with a Court Attendance Notice for one count of goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
"The Batehaven woman is due to appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, August 8."
