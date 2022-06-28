Vale Jennifer Liney: Outstanding Naturalist of the Eurobodalla Shire

For 25 years, Jenny was the Wallace Herbarium Curator at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden, and subsequently in 2019 took up the role of Chief Botanist at the Garden. She shepherded the heritage-listed Wallace Herbarium from a fledgling operation to the substantive scientific collection it is today, now the envy of many regional botanic gardens. The Herbarium collection provides a permanent record of plant biodiversity in the Eurobodalla region and has been used for botanical research, threatened species conservation, post-fire recovery studies, as well as providing support to the Botanic Garden.