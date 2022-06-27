Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eurobodalla Shire safe driving program receives national recognition

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:19am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Cristallo, Lillyarna Castagna, April Ferguson, and Elise Dixon at the 2019 RYDA program.

The Eurobodalla RYDA course, which teaches local youths safe driving techniques, has received national recognition for its "outstanding commitment to youth road safety education".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.