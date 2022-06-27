Eurobodalla Shire safe driving program receives national recognition

The Eurobodalla RYDA course, which teaches local youths safe driving techniques, has received national recognition for its "outstanding commitment to youth road safety education".
The program, run by Rotary, won the 2022 Toyota Community Award after almost 15 years of "addressing the impacts of road trauma".
Twenty-eighth people have died on Eurobodalla Shire roads since 2017, and the RYDA program attempts to reduce this number by educating teenagers to be "better drivers and passengers".
The program has had nearly 3000 Year 11 students from the Shire since it began in 2008.
More than 610,000 students across Australia have participated in RYDA in the 21 years since the program started in 2001.
"The excellence in road safety education awards are part of National Road Safety Week each year," said Jade Cowan, Dealer/Principal of Batemans Bay Toyota.
"They recognise people and organisations who passionately provide Road Safety Education's flagship Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program for High School students across Australia."
Neil Simpson, RYDA organiser and a member of Rotary Batemans Bay, accepted the award.
"It is very pleasing that Eurobodalla RYDA has been selected for the community award as we are a small group of local volunteers who each year willingly give our time and expertise to deliver RYDA to our local school students," he said.
"This National award is fitting recognition of the dozens of Rotarians and community volunteers who help with RYDA every year.
"This includes local bus companies, the Moruya Jockey Club, driving schools, NSW Police, Eurobodalla Shire Council and the three Rotary clubs."
RYDA is an award winning, evidence based, interactive program written and resourced for Australian students by Road Safety Education Ltd (www.rse.org.au).
"Parents of students who attend Batemans Bay High School, St Peters Anglican College, Carroll College, Moruya High School and Narooma High School should ensure their Year 11 student attends RYDA when it is held in April each year," Mr Simpson said.
Batemans Bay Toyota will financially support RYDA for the next five years ensuring its longevity in the Eurobodalla.
