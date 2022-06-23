CWA Far South Coast celebrates 90 years

The Far South Coast group of the Country Women's Association (CWA) turns 90 this year, and clubs from all along the coast came together in Moruya for a birthday party celebration.
The first Far South Coast CWA meeting was held at Bodalla, and members from Bodalla as well as Batemans Bay, Moruya, Eden, Bega, Narooma, Cobargo, Tilba, Bermagui and Pambula all met at Moruya CWA Hall to celebrate the group's birthday on June 21.
Moruya Branch secretary Heather Dennison said the day was a wonderful opportunity to look back on the achievements of CWA over the past 90 years, and to celebrate the future of the club.
Guests were invited to dress in outfits from any era in the last 90 years.
Local Batemans Bay elder Loretta Parsley performed a Welcome to Country and shared with the crowd her experience growing up in the area.
Ms Dennison said the original spirit of CWA remained strong.
"CWA started off to help women in the outback - it was about helping each other, and it still is today," she said.
CWA is celebrating the centenary of starting in NSW in 2022, and Ms Dennison said the future was strong.
"It will keep on going for years," she said.
"There is a lot more to the CWA most people don't know."
The CWA fundraisers to support community causes such as special nippers and Guide Dogs Australia, but is also an important social outlet for community members.
Ms Davidson said the CWA was a place for friendship and fun - making life more enjoyable.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
