Rally of the Bay will return after COVID-enforced break

Updated June 23 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
Riley Walters and Andrew Crowley's Subaru WRX. Picture: Roy Meuronen

Rally car racing will return to Batemans Bay in August with Round 4 of the NSW Rally Championship and the Lazer Rally of the Bay.

