Two Eurobodalla residents have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the health of the district at the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) annual Quality Awards.
Dr Louise Tuckwell and Brad Rossiter OAM both won individual awards at the ceremony at Narooma Golf Course on June 22.
Dr Tuckwell was recognised for her extensive contribution to the emergency department at Moruya Hospital. She founded her own podcast Emergency Medicine Conversations interviewing different rural health practitioners and making it easier for emergency department staff to access the latest reliable information.
Brad Rossiter OAM was recognised as SNSWLHD Volunteer of the Year for his role as chair of the Eurobodalla Community Representative Committee - a position he has served in since 2013.
Among some of Mr Rossiter's proudest achievements are seeing the development of the new Eurobodalla Hospital and making Eurobodalla Health and Wellbeing expo's an annual event.
"It's all about you," Mr Rossiter said. "If we can make it better for you and your family in some way, that is what is is all about and why I do what I do.
"Health involves everyone."
He sees his role as encouraging people further up the chain of health decision-making to understand the needs of the community on the south coast.
"Regional areas can slip through the gaps," he said.
"It's important we aren't forgotten."
He encouraged everyone in the community to be involved in health; one way to do so is to join the Community Representative Committee Mr Rossiter chairs. To do so, contact him on 0458 534 470.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
