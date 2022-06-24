100 years ago: Deaths, marriage make news

ONE of our oldest pioneers and most successful farmers, Mr. Geo. Turner, died in Sydney on Wednesday night at the age of 75 years. The late Mr. Turner, who has been in failing health for the past few years, underwent an operation for an internal complaint on Monday but without avail, and after a well-spent life of industry and thrift, combined with integrity and uprightness, he passed to his eternal reward fortified by the last rites of the church to which he belonged.

