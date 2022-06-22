What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Author Talk
With Lunaria Gaia
Self-esteem and body image specialist Lunaria Gaia is bringing her book, Perfectly Imperfect, to the Moruya and Narooma Libraries. Billed as 'the complete guide to loving yourself and your body', Ms Gaia will speak about the message of her book and inspire attendees to embrace all of who they are and begin to truly love themselves inside and out. Thursday, June 23, 5.45pm. Register your free place with Moruya Library. Friday, June 24, 5.45pm at Narooma Library.
Art opening
Ngaranggal Djinama
Take in the stunning works by female Aboriginal artists from across Australia, at the Ngaranggal Djinama exhibition. This mixed media exhibition of weaving, painting, drawing, and more celebrates the strength and diversity of Aboriginal expression and culture and includes prominent Eurobodalla artist, Cheryl Davison. Get a sneak peek before the exhibition opens to the public, while enjoying nibbles and refreshments. First look is on Friday, June 24. 5.30pm - 7.30pm at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre.
Youth Theatre
Compass
Our region's young talents will step in to the spotlight, starring in the Bay Theatre Players' production of Compass. The play, written with young people in mind, explores how a group of teenagers respond when everything doesn't go to plan on their school camp, and how they act without supervision. Catch the up and coming actors at one of their eight shows during June and July. Compass is opening at the Bay Playhouse on June 24, curtain goes up at 7.30pm. For tickets, book online with Bay Theatre Players.
Dance Fest
Far South Coast showcase
Arts education is an important platform for students to thrive, express, create, collaborate, learn and excel. The Southern Far South Coast Dance Festival is a brand new festival for public schools from across the Far South Coast and beyond. Showcasing students from Kindergarten to Year 12, each performance will display the passion, skills and creativity of students and teachers as they explore the art of dance. Local dance students will hit the stage at Bay Pavilions on June 27 and 28.
Career Night
Broulee Early Learning Centre
The team at Broulee Early Learning Centre is opening the doors to prospective new educators, at their upcoming career night. From school leavers seeking a traineeship to qualified educators looking to join the team, all are welcome to drop in for a coffee and a chat about taking the next steps. The family owned and operated centre is aiming to attract more educators to the region, and will use the open night to showcase the professional development they offer. Visit the team at 46 Train Street, Broulee. Tuesday, June 28, 6pm-7pm.
Coming Up
Pressure-free painting
Aspiring artists of all ages and skills are welcome to join pressure-free painting at Moruya Library. The goal is simple: put paint on a canvas and create something. Landscape, still life, Impressionist, Surrealist - any style, it's up to the artist. There is no need to strive for perfection, this session is all about having a go. Come for the nibbles and stay for a glass of wine, while painting with fellow enthusiasts. Happening Thursday, June 30 from 5.30pm. Bookings are required, Moruya Library has all the details.
Coming Up
Local training info
Students, parents, employers and jobseekers are invited to learn about the wide world of apprenticeships and traineeships. Job Shop in Moruya is hosting an information session next Thursday (June 30). Find out what's on offer in the region, incentives on offer, top tips for applying, and more! Call Council to book your spot.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
