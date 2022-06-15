Inaugural Far South Coast Careers Expo to showcase wealth of opportunities for students

The inaugural Far South Coast Careers Expo will be held in Bega this Friday, June 17, organised by the Far South Coast Careers Advisers Network in conjunction with Regional Industry Education Partnerships.
More than 800 students are expected to attend throughout the day's many activities, from high schools from Batemans Bay to Eden.
Advertisement
A variety of industry and tertiary exhibitors will provide information and assistance in planning for Year 11 and 12 as well as post-school opportunities.
One of the organisers and Eden Marine High School careers adviser Michelle Bond said three venues would be showcasing the many options available to students planning their futures.
The Bega Showground and pavilion will be a hive of activity as organisations like the Australian Defence Force, TAFE and other post-school opportunities deliver hands-on activities and information of their offerings.
Then at the Bega Civic Centre, Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shire Councils will talk about careers opportunities and a representative from the University Admissions Centre (UAC) will explain all there is to know about ATARs and tertiary education entry.
Meanwhile, University of Wollongong Bega will be showing Year 10 students from Bega and Eden through the campus as part of its Future Finder program.
Parents and carers, community members and students are also invited to participate after school hours - from 4-5pm at Bega Showground pavilion and then 5-6.30pm at the Bega Civic Centre.
There will be a presentation by the UAC in the civic centre auditorium from 5.30-6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.