Bay Boars coach praises youth in the middle of a tough season

Season 2022 has not gone the way Batemans Bay Boars' coach Matt Ryan would have hoped at the start of the year, but he's not willing to give up on his playing group just yet.
The Boars sit last on the ladder with four rounds to go in the South Coast Monaro competition, but they are still mathematically alive if they can win all their games from here on out.
Coach Ryan said that regardless of what happened with the rest of the season, the young players at the club had shown they could be a good foundation to build on for coming years.
"Some of the younger guys have really started to step up in recent times," Coach Ryan said.
"We always knew we would face some issues when the older guys started finally retiring, and they sort of did that this summer in big numbers.
"Some of the young fellas are our best trainers now, they're our most committed players, and they have the most enthusiasm.
"Our season isn't over yet, but if we're looking long term, if we can get those young players to hang around for several season, we should see some more fruitful years ahead."
Coach Ryan admitted he "wasn't comfortable" with where the club was sitting on the ladder, but stressed it wasn't over until they were officially eliminated.
"We've still got a lot of believe in the squad we have," he said. "These two weeks off have been a good opportunity to reset, get over a few niggly injuries, and hit these last rounds as hard as we can.
"We're hoping for bigger benches and training numbers, and we hope that converts to more traveling for road games and better performances.
"We're unsure what we're doing in two weeks time against Jindabyne because they'll have the choice of venue, but we also travel to Cooma and Taralga, so it's not the ideal end to the season, but we'll play it week by week."
Looking ahead, the Boars could soon be playing in a new, localised competition after interest from several local clubs such as Broulee and Bermagui to restart a South Coast competition.
However, Ryan said the club remained "fully committed" to their current competition.
"The local comp is attempting to start up again with some Rugby Australia initiatives they're trying to implement in the offseason," he said.
"Ideally I'd like to see us go back to a more localised competition with less travel, but if we are to stay in this competition, we'll need the new wave of players to keep recruiting and keep their enthusiasm up for long road trips.
"It's hard for the older players to hit the road for long periods of time, and the past few years reflected that, but hopefully these younger players will be able to commit.
"Success also builds enthusiasm, so we need to get a bit more consistency on the road and get some wins up to get the good numbers."
