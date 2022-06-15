AEC makes ruling on Constance's Gilmore recount request

The AEC has confirmed it will not direct a recount for the seat of Gilmore after Liberal candidate Andrew Constance made an official request on Tuesday, June 14.
Liberal candidate Andrew Constance confirmed on Tuesday afternoon he had requested a recount as only 373 votes separate him and Labor candidate Fiona Phillips.
In a statement on Wednesday morning, the AEC confirmed the request had been "considered carefully", but ultimately decided not to order a recount.
"I can confirm that a recount will not be directed," an AEC spokesperson said.
"The counting process was undertaken in line with the Electoral Act and there was sufficient checking and re-checking of ballot papers during the scrutiny period (including the fresh scrutiny process).
"The declaration of the poll for Gilmore is being reset with a time and location to be updated on the AEC's website shortly."
Labor's Fiona Phillips, who will be officially declared the winner of the Gilmore electorate by the AEC later this week, said she was "looking forward to getting on with the job for the people of Gilmore".
"I'm ecstatic the AEC has made this decision - it's confirmed my lead over the past couple of weeks," she said.
"It's been a rollercoaster since the election, and I've clearly been in front for the past two weeks.
"I think it's disappointing it had to get to this stage, because it's stopped me from doing a number of things I need to do to support this community.
"We need to get on with it, there's so much I need to deliver, and I'm looking forward to making that happen."
Andrew Constance was contacted on Wednesday morning for comment on the AEC's decision.
