AEC makes ruling on Constance's Gilmore recount request

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:48am, first published 1:58am
Fiona Phillips will be confirmed as the winner of the Gilmore electorate after the AEC decided against a recount in the aftermath of Andrew Constance's official request on Tuesday.

The AEC has confirmed it will not direct a recount for the seat of Gilmore after Liberal candidate Andrew Constance made an official request on Tuesday, June 14.

Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

