'We'd love to hold other events': Broulee Surf Club celebrates first state-level event

More than 300 competitors took to the waters of North Broulee Beach last weekend for Round 3 of the Sharkskin Inflatable Rescue Boat Premiership.
Broulee Surf Club played host to the event, it's first state-level event, and club secretary Andrew Edmunds said the weekend was "fantastic".
"This was the first state event we've hosted, and it was very successful," he said. "All the feedback from the officials and competitors is that we have a fantastic club and Broulee is a fantastic place for the event.
"We had to use North Broulee rather than South Broulee because the surf was too large, but all the events still got off on time, it was extremely successful, and the weather was an absolute treat.
"We had a group of about 50 volunteers from the local club who would do the catering, work the bar, get everyone on and off the beach, set everything up each morning, and provide first aid.
"It was a massive event, that's probably the most boats I've ever seen on the beach, there were at least 50 of them."
On the water, Kiama Downs was the premier club as they beat out Caves Beach by 11 points to top the podium.
South Maroubra finished third on the weekend ahead of Thirroul, Terrigal and Newport.
Batemans Bay volunteer IRB driver, Anthony Bellette, said it was fantastic to have a leg of the Premiership hosted by one of the state's southernmost clubs, and it was hopefully a catalyst for more interest in racing from clubs in the region.
"I was watching them thinking 'God, I wish I was doing it again!'" he said.
"Everyone went off to uni and we lost all the keen young ones who were into it. It's so much fun, it's such a great sport.
"IRB racing is really important. You definitely notice the driver and crews who race together and know each other really well, they know their boats in and out and they know how to read each other and in big swells and going into rescue situations, it's important to know who you're with and be able to trust your crew.
"IRB racing definitely helps fine tune those things and all the guys who were at the beach at Broulee, you could really see that in their skills. It was just great to watch."
Mr Edmunds said the successful weekend could lead to more state events for Broulee in the future.
"We were asked to put in an expression of interest to host an IRB event next year, so we'll work through the logistics of that," he said.
"There's always a chance we could host the Australian IRB Championships at some stage which are at Mollymook this year.
"We're very lucky at Broulee to have two good options which means you'll have a safe venue regardless of the weather and swells.
"We don't know what the future holds, but we'd love to hold other events of this nature in the future."
The weekend was also a financial boon not only for the club, but the surrounding area.
"We're buying a new duck (IRB) this year, so it's events like this which help pay for rescue equipment, fuel, and everything else that keeps us running," Mr Edmunds said.
"Every cent we raise goes back into keeping the club operation.
"Thanks so much to Surf Lifesaving NSW and everyone who came down to have a good time, and thanks to the Broulee community for putting up with the inconvenience of having a heap of boats on the beach."
