Gilmore poll declaration delayed after Liberals request a recount

The official declaration of the seat of Gilmore for incumbent Labor MP Fiona Phillips has been put on hold after an official request for a recount in Australia's tightest electorate.
Liberal candidate Andrew Constance confirmed on Tuesday afternoon he had requested a recount as only 373 votes separate him and Labor candidate Fiona Phillips.
Gilmore remains the closest seat in the country as Fiona Phillips currently leads with 50.17 per cent of the vote.
In a statement, Mr Constance said the large amount of informal votes in the first round of counting was a key part of why he asked for a recount.
"As counting has progressed over the past couple of weeks, my scrutineers have raised concerns in relation to certain aspects of the process, particularly the scrutiny of informal votes," he said.
"Given the close result, I believe there are strong grounds for a recount and I have submitted a request to the Australian Electoral Commissioner.
"I will not be providing any further comment at this time while the Commissioner considers the request."
The AEC confirmed they were considering Mr Constance's request.
"Since setting the timing for the official declaration of the poll for Gilmore we have received a formal request for a recount," an AEC spokesperson said.
"In order to appropriately consider the request we have deferred today's scheduled declaration.
"As with all aspects of delivering the federal election and the count, we are guided by the principle of 'right, not rushed'. This holds true for the thorough consideration of requests such as these."
Labor candidate Fiona Phillips has been contacted for comment.
