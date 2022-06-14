Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gilmore poll declaration delayed after Liberals request a recount

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:33am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Constance has requested a recount just hours before the AEC was due to officially declare the seat of Gilmore for incumbent Labor MP Fiona Phillips.

The official declaration of the seat of Gilmore for incumbent Labor MP Fiona Phillips has been put on hold after an official request for a recount in Australia's tightest electorate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.