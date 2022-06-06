Bournda man and his dog Buddy still missing despite extensive three-day search

An extensive search for a Far South Coast man reported missing since last week, has been suspended as police continue to make inquiries.
Peter Claux, 86, has still not been found after being reported missing when his car was located at Bournda on Thursday, June 2.
An extensive search was conducted over three days starting Friday with 45 volunteers from NSW SES Bermagui Unit, NSW SES Eden Unit and NSW SES Bega Units assisting in the search.
The SES units were called out to assist NSW Police Force in the search of Mr Claux and his dog Buddy, along with a number of local South Coast Police District members, Police Rescue including dogs, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service members, neighbours and the Westpac Lifesaver helicopter.
Sapphire Coast SES commander Michelle De Friskbom said the search had been suspended Monday morning while police conducted further inquiries.
"We haven't been asked to assist today so we are just waiting to see what happens from here," Ms De Friskbom told Australian Community Media.
NSW Police said the search had centred on the beach, walking trails and fire trails in the Bournda and Tura Beach area across the weekend.
Ms De Friskbom said it was "disappointing for everyone that was involved" that they weren't able to find something to "put the family's mind at ease or find something to give them some closure".
"Whenever we get called out to something like this, we're always wanting to find something and deliver a positive outcome," she said.
Ms De Friskbom said on a positive note, it had been good to see the large number of people come together to assist in searching for the missing man, including the locals who stepped in to help.
"It was phenomenal the ground that was covered by all of us over the three days and the area where his car was found was definitely searched extensively," she said.
Mr Claux's car - a 1991 maroon coloured Subaru sedan with NSW registration AHF 81P - was found parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda on Thursday 2 June 2022.
Mr Claux was believed to be walking with his seven-year-old Labrador named Buddy.
Ms De Friskbom said during the three day search, Westpac Lifesaver helicopter had done sweeps of the Bournda area and right through to Tura where neighbours had previously seen Mr Claux walking.
"The police were door knocking his neighbours as well, so there was a massive area that was covered by everybody," she said.
Mr Claux is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a thin build, grey hair and brown eyes. He walks hunched over.
Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
