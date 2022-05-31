'Green Caffeen' initiative looking strong before launch next week

The new Green Caffeen initiative is already performing strongly in the Eurobodalla Shire ahead of its launch next week, with 18 cafes from Batemans Bay down to Tilba signed on for the swap-and-go coffee cup system.
Green Caffeen is an initiative to reduce the amount of disposable coffee cups ending up in local landfill by providing coffee brewers with re-useable takeaway cups that can be checked in and out by customers - much like a library book.
Advertisement
The initiative is free for businesses to sign up for, and Eurobodalla Shire Council is still looking for more businesses to take part.
Eurobodalla Council's waste services is sponsoring the initiative in the shire in a bid to help divert disposable cups from landfill. It follows the program's launch in the nearby Queanbeyan-Palerang and Snowy Valleys shires.
Council's waste manager Nathan Ladmore said that despite a concerted effort from many in the community to bring their own, disposable coffee cups remained one of the most common items found in public garbage bins.
"Every year about 1 billion single-use cups are sent to Australian landfills and with Green Caffeen's help we hope to change that," he said.
"We love this program as it helps eliminate the 'I forgot my cup' excuse by providing customers with a reusable alternative."
Mr Ladmore said there was still time for coffee proprietors to come on board ahead of the official launch on Wednesday 8 June, when Green Caffeen will shout customers who order their brew in a Green Caffeen cup at participating cafes.
He praised the 18 businesses who had signed on so far.
"Each business has the potential to save 10,400 cups from landfill, offset 416kg of carbon and save three trees worth of cardboard, which combined is quite a feat," Mr Ladnmore said.
"Green Caffeen is good for each business's bottom line too. With disposable cups costing about 30c a pop, it can save them about $3,120 a year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.