People of Post Grants help three Far South Coast community groups

Three community groups on the Far South Coast have received small grants thanks to Australia Post.
Monty's Place in Narooma, Imlay Crafts in Eden, and the Tathra Forest Wildlife Reserve received grants of either $1000 or $900 to further their work in their respective communities through the People of Post Grants.
Monty's Place received $900 under the New Supplies project which they will use to "purchase food and equipment for their food service for vulnerable communities".
A spokesperson from Monty's Place said that money would cover all food expenses for the month of June. The organisation serves free meals to the public every Wednesday from 12pm to 1.30pm at the Uniting Church in Narooma.
"The staff at the Post Office in Narooma encouraged our treasurer to apply for the grant, and we're very grateful to Australia Post for the money," they said.
"This will really help us - it allows us to get more variety into our food and continue providing a nutritious and delicious meal for anybody who comes along."
Imlay Crafts received $1000 under the Kiln Elements Replacement project which they will use to purchase new kiln heating elements. The group began life in 1974 as Eden Craft Workshop, and now runs meetings and short courses for those interested in the art of pottery.
Tathra Forest Wildlife Reserve also received $1000 to upgrade tracks damaged by the Tathra bushfire.
Australia Post Head of Community Nicky Tracey said the People of Post grants take a grassroots approach, with team members encouraged to offer a nomination based on their own personal connection to a local organisation.
"With more than 4000 post offices around Australia, and delivery teams travelling to the furthest corners of the country, we understand the importance of the connections our people have with the communities we serve," Ms Tracey said.
"These grants give us an opportunity to support what matters to our team members, and to help them to help others in their local community. We are delighted that so many of our people around Australia were keen to make a difference and nominated an organisation close to their heart for a grant."
