'Stunning township' tribute in verse

I have written a short poem for my parents (Greg and Gail Davis) who after 20 years have packed up and left the stunning township of Broulee. The poem reflects briefly on their life and time at Broulee. Many wonderful memories were had there and even though a legacy has been formed, it is still a very sad day for us all.
Having travelled Australia many times, my parents finally decided to settle in Broulee as it was close to family from Canberra and the South Coast. The decision for them to now move was a very tough and heart-breaking one, so I decided to spread some joy into their final moving day (May 13t) with what I know best.
We've been there, we've done that,
The green rolling hills, the brown dusty flat.
Great cragged cliffs that hang over with ease,
The sand and the waves of the vast blue seas.
We've seen the highs, we've faced the lows,
Braved the scorching fires, the floods, the snows.
From opal mines dug deep in the ground,
Camped in the bush with it's glorious sounds.
We've travelled right to left, bottom to top,
All in between, with barely a stop.
Our life has been hard, our life has been bliss,
But of all places seen, there is one we will miss.
This one little town, down on the east coast,
Filled with life memoirs, to those we love most.
The smell of the ocean, the sound of the trees,
This beautiful place, we call it, Broulee.
For this is where we settled our lives,
Seen our dreams to fruition, our grandchildren thrive.
From their earliest days, while learning to walk,
To their first spoken words, while learning to talk.
From cooking with Grandma, and building with Grandad,
To major points in their lives, some good, some sad.
From diapers and bottles, sweet girls, cheeky boys,
To girlfriends and boyfriends, and all of their joys.
The choices we made, even through heartache and pain,
If we could do it all over, we would do just the same.
For these times we must cherish, to never forget,
These are our postcards of life, not a single regret.
Days turned into months, the months into years,
Before even realising, and with a flourish of tears.
We packed all we had, all that we knew,
Before even realising, our Broulee was through.
Our decision was made, it was one hell of a fight,
Deep in our hearts, this decision was right.
It's time to move on, to face the unknown,
We will always have each other, we will always be home.
The road is now open, the time is still young,
A new chapter in life, a new song to be sung.
Where will it take us? Nobody knows,
Perhaps back to the country, with houseboat in tow.
Wherever we go, whenever we land,
One thing is for certain, our life will be grand.
The open road and freedom, all that we love,
Our hallowed country under foot, blue skies high above.
The path undecided, still the journey shall start,
Memories of our beloved Broulee, forever etched in our hearts.
You have watched over us, for many a year,
But it's time to move on now, without any fear.
We've been there, we've done that, and while wiping our tears,
Nothing's left to be said so we leave you with, CHEERS!
