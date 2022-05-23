Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'Very, very tight': Greens preference will decide Gilmore

Updated May 23 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Australia's new Prime Minister will be sworn in on Monday, but Gilmore voters may be waiting another two weeks for an answer on who their new representative is.

