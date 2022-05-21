They're hard enough to find in the summer, but where does the endangered gang-gang Cockatoo disappear to in the colder months?
It's a question scientists want to answer, and they are calling on the Eurobodalla's citizen scientists for a helping hand.
Advertisement
A new trial of artificial nesting hollows - colloquially known as 'cockatubes' - is starting in the region.
Its aim is to find out more about where gang-gang cockatoos like to nest and breed, which can then inform future conservation efforts.
Biologist Dr Susan Rhind and Eurobodalla Shire Council are building and installing the artificial nesting hollows around the region; woodland bird specialist Dr Laura Rayner is also on board, offering her expertise in threatened bird species.
Dr Rhind said local citizen scientists come into the picture for monitoring the nesting hollows, and recording sightings of any gang-gang cockatoos.
The monitoring phase of the project will take five years to collect enough solid data.
"We've located natural hollows where Gang-gangs have shown interest and installed 32 scientifically designed nest tubes in areas nearby. We want to know if they will use these," Dr Rhind said.
"That involves working with landowners who may have Gang-gangs nesting on their properties, and working with interested people happy to report sightings, watch tree hollows and the already installed nest tubes. We'd like to monitor the nest-tubes for five years.
"This is citizen science at its best and we're always looking for more people to be involved."
Both endangered and elusive, the gang-gang cockatoos' habits aren't yet fully documented by scientists.
Though it is known that gang-gang cockatoos like coastal wattle, and the Eurobodalla is a destination of choice during warmer months.
So far, hotspots have been located at South Durras, Long Beach, Mogendoura, North Narooma, Tilba, Broulee, Tomakin, and Mossy Point
Dr Rhind said keen citizen scientists and birdwatchers around the district should keep their eyes peeled, and report sightings to the project team.
Sightings of the birds during winter could be a game-changer for the researchers.
"We don't even know where gang-gangs go or whether they stay here with us on the coast during the winter," she said.
"The word is that they spend their winters in 'the mountains'. We need our great gang-gang watchers to tell us if this is true.
"So for the next two months we want to hear of any gang-gang sightings in the Eurobodalla, because suddenly it will be July and they will again be out looking for nest sites - and we are obsessively interested in finding those."
Advertisement
To report Gang-gang sightings send an email with details to Ganggangfarsouthcoast@gmail.com or record your sighting on iNaturalist, including the date, time, place (latitude and longitude) if you can, as well as the number of Gang-gangs seen.
Eurobodalla residents can learn more about the gang-gang cockatoo conservation project at a free community information session on Wednesday, May 25, 7-8pm at Broulee Public School hall.
Dr Rhind and the project team will discuss how each person can play a part in their conservation, and how to make backyards and rural properties more gang-gang friendly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.