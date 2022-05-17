Contemporary beachhouse

"This contemporary eco-friendly beach house was designed by BHI Architects to blend into its environment among spotted gums and nestled in unspoilt coastal bushland with filtered ocean views combining peace, privacy, and sustainability with modern living by the sea," said agent Pat Jameson.
Advertisement
"Throw your towel over your shoulder and stroll from the rear garden to Circuit Beach for your morning swim.
"From the moment you arrive this is a home which has a spacious and welcoming feel. The stylish open-plan layout featuring spotted gum floorboards has been designed to maximise natural light and the northerly aspect.
"The central modern kitchen and dining space flows seamlessly to a large covered north facing deck with filtered ocean views ideal for relaxing and entertaining all year round. The elevation not only provides a gorgeous outlook but encourages passive cooling by capturing the lovely sea breezes.
"Upstairs, the light filled main bedroom boasts an ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and concertina doors that opens to the living room.
"Downstairs, has separate guest and family accommodation comprising of two bedrooms with built-in robes serviced by a modern family bathroom and an additional living area or studio space.
"The home is set on 1,347 square metres and includes a low-maintenance garden, three rainwater tanks, and a double carport," Pat said, and "all of it private and set apart from the main thoroughfares.
"This gorgeous beach house is attracting plenty of interest from those wanting a seachange."
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.