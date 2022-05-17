Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

35 Denise Drive, Lilli Pilli

By House of the Week
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:24am, first published May 17 2022 - 10:30pm
Contemporary beachhouse

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 35 Denise Drive, Lilli Pilli
  • Auction: 11am May 21
  • Price guide: $1.45m to $1.6m
  • Agency: Blackshaw Coastal
  • Contact: Pat Jameson 0405 442 905
  • Inspect: 10am Saturday May 21

"This contemporary eco-friendly beach house was designed by BHI Architects to blend into its environment among spotted gums and nestled in unspoilt coastal bushland with filtered ocean views combining peace, privacy, and sustainability with modern living by the sea," said agent Pat Jameson.

