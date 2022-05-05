Major Gilmore candidates put through their paces in Batemans Bay

Gilmore's two major candidates were put through their paces at a meet-the-candidates forum in Batemans Bay on Wednesday, May 4.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips of Labor and Liberal candidate Andrew Constance were asked a series of questions by Dave Maclachlan, president of the Batemans Bay Business & Tourism Chamber, at a special event at the Soldier's Club.
About 60 people showed up for the event to listen to each major candidate's opinions on a wide-range of topics.
The night started with 20 yes/no questions, followed by several questions the candidates were able to give short answers to. Questions were then opened to members of the public.
The night wasn't without controversy, as several 'spot fires' started among Liberal and Labor supporters throughout the night, including some commentary on the lack of a 50m pool at the new Bay Pavilions.
Will you support permanent residency to 459 Visa holders already in the country?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Will you protect Medicare?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Will you include dental in Medicare?
Andrew Constance said yes, Fiona Phillips said no.
Will you adequately fund TAFE to address skill shortages?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
ill you subsidise manufacturing to bring it back on shore?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Would you support any plans to increase GST?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said no.
Do you support any increase in personal tax?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said no.
Do you support any increase in business tax?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said no.
Will you support a network of fast electric-vehicle chargers between the ACT, Sydney and the Eurobodalla Shire?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Do you support high-speed rail between the three largest cities on the East Coast?
Fiona Phillips said yes, Andrew Constance said no.
Are you committed to net zero emissions by 2050?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Do you support toll-free roads on national routes?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Will you support an effective Federal ICAC?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Do you favour strengthening the powers of the ACCC to address to monopolisation and price gouging of essential goods and services?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Will you increase funding and effectiveness for the aged-care sector?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Will you support a higher percentage increase of GDP for defence spending?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Do you support an increase in foreign aid in the Pacific?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Would you actively support the elimination of mobile phone blackspot areas on the Princes Highway and Kings Highway?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Do you support introducing complete political donation disclosure?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
Will you support funding for Energy Storage Systems to provide resilience to critical local communication ifrastructure?
Fiona Phillips and Andrew Constance both said yes.
