Nine schools in Broulee for Eurobodalla section of the South Coast Schools Cup

Almost 20 teams from nine primary schools around the South Coast descended on Broulee on Tuesday, May 3, for the Eurobodalla Netball Association's qualifier for the South Coast Schools Cup.
Batemans Bay Public School, Bodalla Public School, Broulee Public School, Narooma Public School, St Bernard's Primary School, St Mary's Primary School, St Peter's Anglican College, Sunshine Bay Public School, and Ulladulla Public School sent teams in the Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 categories.
Advertisement
Netball NSW Regional Manager for the South Coast, Kaytlin Langdon, said the day was a success.
"It went really well," she said. "We had 19 junior teams participating which is a lot more than last year.
"I think schools are wanting to get out and to more things like playing team sports."
There was a also a high school competition scheduled on Wednesday, May 4, but that was postponed due to the Teacher's Strike.
On Tuesday, St Peter's Anglican College was the winning school with Ulladulla Public School in second place. Those two schools will progress to the regional finals which will be held in Broulee on August 2.
"It was a great day of netball," Ms Langdon said. "A big thankyou to the Carroll College students who came out to help with coaching, umpiring and the canteen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.