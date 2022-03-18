100 Years Ago: Parts of the main South Coast road renamed 'Prince's Highway'

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

All snippers taken from the Moruya Examiner of March 18, 1922, by the MDHS. Deau River polling booth at State elections, 25th March, will be presided over by Mr. Martin J. Flynn and conducted at the half-way house as usual. MATRIC PASS. - Jack Stormon, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. Stormon, jnr., of Eurobodalla, and nephew of Mrs. J. Johnston, the talented teacher of the Eurobodalla Public School, got a Matriculation pass in law, arts, medicine and science at recent Matriculation examination. BURSARY. - A pupil of Eurobodalla Public School, Wilbred Taylor, was successful in securing a bursary at the Q.C. held at Bodalla in November last. Heartiest congratulations to the lad, both for winning bursary and keeping up the record of his old school. EUROBODALLA SHIRE. - The monthly meeting ... was attended by President T. Flood, Crs. A.H. Annetts, R.J. Anderson, H.J. Mallon, J. and H.J. Bate. Correspondence: From L.G. Dept., with the Minister's approval to the part of the main South Coast road which runs through the Shire being re-named "The Prince's Highway." The Engineer was also instructed to erect suitable sign-posts along the Highway; From Land's Dept., re proposed closing of road to Thomas Davis' in the Parish of Congo. Resolved that the Council offer no objection; From Narooma Progress Association, re declaration of the township of Narooma as an urban area and a sanitary area. The Clerk was instructed to ... take the necessary steps towards the declaration of an urban area; From Moruya Progress Association, re destruction of blackberries in Queen Street. The Clerk was instructed to inform Association that the vines projecting through the Court House fence on to the street, had been cut by Council "as an act of grace," but responsible parties were officers of the Department of Justice; From S.S. Bank agent, asking that the Council would take steps to have Easter Tuesday, 1st April, proclaimed a public holiday throughout the Shire. The request was granted; From J. Martin. Narooma, asking permission to erect a cottage near Narooma for Miss A. Hawdon. Request granted, subject to the supervision of Engineer and the payment of the building fee. ADVERTISMENT. - MOTOR SERVICE. MALONEY'S CAR leaves Moruya for Araluen, Braidwood, Tarago and Goulburn TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS and SATURDAYS at 1 p.m.; Fare from Moruya to Araluen £1; Araluen to Braidwood 7/6; Braidwood to Goulburn 12/6. Catching the mail train from Tarago at midnight or day train from Goulburn mid-day. Booking Office: Miss Johnson. 'Phone 40. H. MALONE; Proprietor.

