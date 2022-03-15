newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When 8-year-old Batemans Bay resident Alexies Doherty witnessed a friend shave their hair off for charity, a seed was planted in her mind - she wanted to do something to support a worthwhile cause. She pestered her parents for more than a year, begging permission to participate in the World's Greatest Shave. On March 12, in a chair at Moe and Co in Batemans Bay, Ms Doherty's mid-back length hair was snipped to support children with Leukemia. "Family and kids are suffering... I want to help them and raise funds for them," Ms Doherty said. Ms Doherty's uncle Robert died from Leukemia before she was born, and so it is a cause close to the whole family's heart. READ MORE: So far, Ms Doherty has surpassed her $1000 goal, raising more than $1400, predominantly fundraising through Facebook. She has no regrets. Ms Doherty's mother Tamzine said Alexies hadn't wiped the smile off her face since the snip. "From the moment she did it, she has had the biggest smile on her face," she said. 2022 marks 24 years of the World's Greatest Shave raising money for the Leukemia foundation. You can support Alexies and the Leukemia Foundation here.

