Get fed the next time we have an emergency: Almost $1 million to upgrade Moruya Showground evacuation facilities

During the Black Summer Bushfires, Moruya Showground was transformed into an evacuation hub, housing more than 2000 people sleeping in tents, on the basketball court, or in whatever other available space they could find. All those people were fed by two kitchens on site: the Moruya showground kitchen and the canteen. The Moruya Showground kitchen, built 12 years earlier, simply wasn't designed to service the 1000 residents who now required meals and kitchen access - nor the canteen to feed the other half of the crowd. "It was simply too small," Eurobodalla Show Society treasurer Lindsay Boyton said. All that can change now the Eurobodalla Show Society has been awarded $40,000 by the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program to go with $40,000 committed by Moruya Rotary to upgrade the kitchen at the site. LISTEN: Podcast: Bygone surf culture alive and well at Don Hearn's Cabins, Cunjurong Point The money allows the Society to extend the interior walls - maintaining the heritage outside of the building - and upgrade all the kitchen facilities. Doors will be reconfigured so they align with fire standards and allow crowds to move through the facility easily. Where formerly the kitchen had one sink, the new kitchen will have more, commercial grade, sinks. The new facility will be kitted out with a commercial dishwasher and stainless steel tables and benches. "If we do have another emergency, it will be a lot better for the community to cope," Mr Boyton said. He said the facilities would be available for everyone who used the showground year-round, as well as for the annual Eurobodalla show. However the kitchen upgrades are not the only facilities getting a facelift at the showground. READ MORE: Where are Aussie's jetting off to? The 2022 travel trends so far Eurobodalla Shire Council was awarded $902,000 to renovate the canteen at the site. The money will be used to fully fund the demolition of the existing canteen and toilet block and construct a new facility. The existing heritage listed secretary's office will be relocated as part of the project. Mayor Mat Hatcher said the new amenities and canteen building were much needed. "These are great outcomes for disaster preparedness in our shire," he said. These changes will make the facility "perfect for the emergency evacuation centre", Mr Boyton said. "There will be a completely new building, and two places to offer protection in future emergencies."

