newsletters, editors-pick-list, probus club, batemans bay, retirees, social, isolation, what's on, things to do

Isolation is a hallmark of the pandemic era, but it's something the Tollgates Probus Club of Batemans Bay is determined to leave in the past. The social club for retirees has a simple mission: to get out and about in the community. Incidentally, that social connection is a lifeline to retired residents of Batemans Bay. READ MORE: Long-time Probus Club member Helen Hughes is the energetic embodiment of that mission. When she spoke with the Bay Post, Mrs Hughes had just finished making welfare calls to fellow members - checking in with friends who might need a visit, or a helping hand. A few days earlier, Probus held its February meeting with 42 attending members. A considerably small number for the normally bustling club. She said that they are trying to get back to business as usual, despite the turbulent pandemic years. "The last two years have really played havoc with our Probus members, because people do have a fear of going out," she said. "Particularly among some of our aged care people, who can be more frail than others. "So COVID has been a huge thing and it has certainly [affected] our membership as well. "There's a lot of people that still aren't coming because they're fearful of being amongst the community... but it will build up as people become more confident in going out and about." Historically, the Tollgates Probus Club of Batemans Bay has welcomed more than 100 members at any given time. Ms Hughes (and the entire organising team) is determined to build membership back up as a way to combat isolation among local retirees. It starts with a robust social calendar for the club: monthly meetings featuring interesting guest speakers, walking groups, day trips, and even holidays together. But the most important facet? Inclusivity. Ms Hughes said the key feature of Probus is that the group welcomes all retired folks. "It's a club for everybody... it doesn't matter if you've got millions or if you've got nothing" she said. "You know, you're all a member of the same organisation and everyone looks after one another. "I think that's really special." Tollgates Probus Club of Batemans Bay welcomes all prospective new members. Meetings are on the first Monday of each month at 9.30am, at the Malua Bay Surf Life Saving Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/4dd212c9-4de6-4e77-85b9-7ea220aa4740.jpeg/r10_197_4022_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg