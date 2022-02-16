newsletters, editors-pick-list,

BirdLife Australia, in partnership with the Glossy Black Conservancy, is excited to hold Australia's first Great Glossy Count on Saturday March 26. This is a citizen science event that will take place across the distribution of the South-eastern Glossy Black-Cockatoo in Queensland, NSW, the Australian Capital Territory, and Victoria. The South-eastern Glossy Black-Cockatoo is at risk of population decline after losing many of its feed trees in the devastating bushfires of 2019-2020. Data collected during the Great Glossy Count will support vital bushfire recovery and conservation work by informing habitat management for these birds. We are seeking volunteer citizen scientists to collect data on the South-eastern Glossy Black-Cockatoo and their feed trees within their distribution on Saturday March 26. Related: Slow species return from Black Summer You can register to become a volunteer citizen scientist and collect data about South-eastern Glossy Black-Cockatoos and their feed trees. You will receive information on how to participate in the Great Glossy Count and learn about South-eastern Glossy Black-Cockatoos, including: This project is funded by BirdLife Australia's supporters and a grant awarded under the Australian Government's Regional Bushfire Recovery for Multiregional Species and Strategic Projects Program. Register to participate in the Great Glossy Count: https://bit.ly/GreatGlossyCount2022 Registrations close at midnight on March 16 2022, or when all citizen scientist positions are filled. People who cannot participate in the Great Glossy Count can learn about South-eastern Glossy Black-Cockatoos by joining an online workshop and signing up to the Great Glossy Count email list at: https://bit.ly/GGCjoin Glossy Black-Cockatoo sightings can be recorded anytime at: https://birdata.birdlife.org.au/ For more information, contact the Great Glossy Count team at: GreatGlossyCount@birdlife.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/399556d8-e301-488a-9a2d-eef1f24164ff.jpg/r0_70_580_398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg