North Broulee Beach played host to two separate surf life saving carnivals over the weekend drawing more than 500 visitors on Saturday and Sunday. A Moruya senior surf carnival scheduled for Saturday was relocated to the Broulee beach due to surging conditions across the coastline and it drew around 70 competitors. Meanwhile, a Broulee Surf Club hosted nippers carnival on Sunday attracted around 230 entries and a strong crowd. Broulee junior coordinator Jason Domeny said it was "massive" and while the local club fielded a strong contingent of juniors, the other clubs matched them well in competition. "The locals were strong in competition, but the competitors from the other clubs, they're well matched and they're all strong," Mr Domeny said. "There is real strength is across the field, you're pretty hard pressed to try and catch a Narooma swimmer, they're outrageously good." While conditions at other beaches had been pretty rough, Broulee boasted some moderate one-metre swells with water temps peaking around 20 degrees and favourable conditions for the carnivals, Mr Domeny said. "Tathra seniors were a big showing, they brought a busload up on Saturday. "There is a real yearning for sport at the moment and everyone is looking for that excuse to get together and compete again, so the numbers are building following the environmental conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic." Official results are still being tallied, but Mr Domeny said there were a few key events that drew strong entries. "The board rescue is the trophy event at the end of the day and that always brings a bit of a crowd," he said. "The Iron Man and the Diamond Ladies are the other big catch events." Mr Domeny said he was particularly pleased with the enormous levels of competition shown, but also the shared camaraderie of Far South Coast branch competitors in the carnivals. "Our branch from Batemans Bay down to Pambula, we're known in the state as being 'the mouse that roars', we're the smallest branch in the state, but we're strong performers," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/0d8994ba-2332-4d5d-b11b-43cc33f877c4.JPG/r0_81_1064_682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg