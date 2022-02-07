newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Stage One: Committing I remember the moment clearly. My extended family were conversing in a loose circle on Broulee Beach. My cousin-in-law said she was training for the Batemans Bay Triathlon. She asked me if I wanted to join. All eyes turned to me. February 5, race day, was just over two weeks away. That was the moment I committed to my first triathlon. 1.5 kilometres swimming. 42 kilometres cycling. 10 kilometres running. State Two: Training Just two weeks to train for a triathlon is ludicrous. I am an active person, enjoying cycling, running and swimming, but all three together? Combining the lot was a completely new experience. The first morning after committing I rose at 6am and headed out on my bike. It was the first time I had pedalled in over a month, and it was incredible. Cycling, I am convinced, is the closest experience to flying. I committed to swimming lengths of Tomakin Beach - where the swim leg of the event was to be held - three times a week. I never had the chance to combine all three events into one training session. February 5 was going to be the first time I would try cycling, running and swimming on the same day. If you're attempting your first triathlon, give yourself more than two weeks training! READ MORE: How to get your Parent NSW Vouchers Stage Three: The start line Rough seas at Tomakin Beach on February 5 forced race organisers to adjust the swim leg of the event. The distance was reduced to 1 kilometre, along the Tomaga river, aided by a strong current. As someone most concerned about the swimming leg, this was fantastic news. As we made our way towards Tomakin boat ramp and the start line, I realised most competitors were clad in full body tri-suits - for cycling, running and swimming. I was in Speedos, planning on donning the lycra after the swim suit. For the first time, I was aware of just how underprepared for this event I really was. At 11:17am the siren sounded and 100 male athletes launched themselves into the water, bounding over each other, kicking and bumping elbows as each competitor fought to find clear space in the river to swim. Within moments the competition was stretched out along the river; the leaders taking off and effortlessly distancing themselves from me, at the back. I would see the race leaders again only as they sped past me on their bikes. The difficulty is pacing yourself, not getting caught up trying to pursue the race leaders, but swimming at a pace you can maintain. Stage Four: Transition to bike Hopping on a bike after exiting the Tomago river was a highlight of the event. My slow, laborious motion through the water was replaced by seemingly effortless cruising along George Bass Drive from Tomakin towards Moruya. Wind in my face, legs feeling good, I was confident. This 42 kilometres should be a breeze. Moments later competitors with their surnames and the letters 'AUS' printed on the back of their tri suits sped past me. Just like that, I was lapped by the race-leaders. Stage Five: "I'm not going to finish" The pain in my quads is burning. The course turns around near Moruya, and competitors head back towards Tomakin. At Broulee Road, the course hairpins again, sending competitors out to Moruya once more before finally returning to Tomakin. My watch reads I'm 25 kilometres in to the cycle leg - 17 kilometres left, and I don't think I am going to finish. My legs are sore, my pace is dropping. As I turn at Broulee and head away from Tomakin again, my heart almost breaks. I have to do this again! - the thought is horrifying. The bikes have stopped speeding past me: all the race leaders have finished the cycle leg and are back in Tomakin running. It's just me and 17 kilometres of bitumen. I force myself not to dwell on the forthcoming run: to do so would crush my spirit. I try break the remaining ride down into segments - just five more kilometres, then another five... READ MORE: NSW Farmers to host Bega, Monaro by-election candidate forums Stage Six: Run! They say a triathlon is all about fast transitions, and my transition from bike to run was absolutely the opposite. My hamstrings felt tight, my feet heavy, my right quad was starting to cramp - and I hadn't even put my bike down to start running yet! Those first few paces of my run were the most difficult, knowing there was 10 kilometres before I was able to stop again. As I began running, I hear the announcer declaring the winners. They've already finished. The flat course winding through the back of Tomakin to Barlings Beach Holiday Park is interspersed with hydration station oases. The path is lined with Tomakin locals shouting encouragement from the footpath. I want to stop, but there's no real point now: I'd have to walk the returning distance home regardless. Stage Seven: Turning for home The run leg consisted of two laps of a five kilometre course. 7.5 kilometres in, the course rounds a marker and competitors turn for home. Only 2.5 kilometres between me and stopping. For the first time since 25 kilometres into the cycling leg, I'm confident I can actually finish this race. I am going to do it! I try up the pace, to finish in style, but my muscles scream and my lungs sigh and I cannot maintain it. At the finish line there is a purple inflatable arch to run through; you feel like an Olympian winning a medal for their country. Except there is no medal, just recovery water and sugary snacks. The announcer reads your name as you cross the line. I even managed a smile. I finished over an hour after the race leaders, but I finished. Sitting on the grass never felt so good. It was a few hours, and a long sleep, before I started to feel normal again, but the joy of completing the triathlon, of pushing through the struggle and of not quitting is irreplaceable. Now it's time to start training for 2023. READ MORE: Mining company hopes to strike gold exploring the Eurobodalla, but locals aren't excited Triathlon Results: Ultimate Triathlon (2km swim, 62km cycle and 15km run) Male: Female: Standard Triathlon (1.5km swim, 42km cycle and 10km run) Male: Female: Sprint Triathlon (600m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run) Male: Female: READ MORE: Equal access for all: Local support for disabled beach fishing access Super Sprint Triathlon (300m swim, 10km cycle and 2km run) Male: Female: Aquabike (2km swim, 62km cycle) Male: Female:

