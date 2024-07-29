Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay surf club wins brand new rescue boat

July 29 2024 - 3:26pm
Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club has a brand new rescue vessel after winning a national giveaway.

