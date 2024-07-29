Batemans Bay surf club wins brand new rescue boat

Batemans Bay Surf Life Saving Club has a brand new rescue vessel after winning a national giveaway.
Both Batemans Bay and Evans Head-Casino SLSC were recently named as the winners of Ampol's Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Hull giveaway.
This was the third time the Ampol IRB competition had run since Ampol's sponsorship of Surf Life Saving Australia began in 2020.
More than 620 entries were received, highlighting the need for clubs to receive this critical piece of equipment.
IRBs were used by surf lifesavers around the country and were involved in 949 rescues last year.
They allow for multiple volunteer surf lifesavers to quickly attend a rescue in challenging conditions, retrieve patients and make a rapid return to shore.
Batemans Bay SLSC, based on the Far South Coast of NSW, covers 82 beaches and more than 72km of water.
With a visitor population that hits 60,000 over the summer period, the club said it would use the IRB to protect holiday goers and the community long into the future.
Club president Kate Hunt said the IRB was a total gamechanger for the club.
"We are just a little club with no club sponsors, so to win an IRB is massive for us.
"I couldn't believe it when I got the phone call saying we were getting a brand new IRB.
"It will be our main patrol IRB and the older IRB will be used for training to try and bring more IRB drivers through.
"We do roaming patrols up and down the coast so IRBs are very important for us as we are such a small club that covers a massive area."
Ampol chief brand officer Jenny O'Regan said the company's partnership with Surf Life Saving Australia continued to place an important spotlight on Ampol Foundation's focus of safety and wellbeing within the communities in which it operated.
"We are proud to oversee the delivery of new IRBs to two deserving surf life saving clubs in Evans Head and Batemans Bay and wish them all the best for the beach patrol season ahead."
In addition to Ampol donating equipment directly to clubs, it will be raising donations to support all of Surf Life Saving Australia.
Until August 6 at selected stores within the Ampol Foodary retail network, 10c from your purchase from a selection of tasty products will be donated to Surf Life Saving.
