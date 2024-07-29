Eden Tigers secure minor premiership as top five head into Group 16 finals

The Eden Tigers have secured the Group 16 minor premiership after the regular season finished across the weekend.
Eden Tigers captain-coach, Blake Robinson said while they had finished on top of the ladder, the "easy part's done, the season's done and the new season starts".
"[The week off] is definitely a benefit at the moment. We have a few injured from previous weeks, so we were a few men short yesterday, and it will give the boys a chance to recover," Robinson said on Monday, July 29.
"It will do us good to have a week off, I think we will still end up training on the weekend, so it'll be massive for us to get the players back we've been missing.
"We will be back to full strength."
"I'm not sure who will be up against, [but] I think Moruya's a dark horse, and I think it'll be very interesting up there on Sunday."
After a very strong season, the Snowy River Bears finished in second place, the Moruya Sharks in third, Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs in fourth, and Tathra Sea Eagles in fifth.
Group 16 chairman Allan Wilton said the Bulldogs would be taking on the Sea Eagles on Saturday at The Dog Pound, and the Bears would be playing the Sharks on Sunday in Jindabyne with a possible snow-sprinkled field.
The premiership defending Bulldogs will be playing in a 2023 grand final repeat on Saturday, August 3, which manager of the Dogs, Roger Foote said was going to be a good clash.
"All the teams that end up minor premiers in each grade, they all have this weekend off and then they will play next week against the winners of Sunday's game," Wilton said.
"There's two ways of thinking [of the bye].
"Sometimes you just like playing week to week and you don't want the week off because sometimes it can upset your momentum.
"Or a week off allows clubs to freshen up any of those light injuries, the strain here and muscle there."
Wilton said in each grade the finals teams were pretty even making for a great contest, and said it was very difficult to pick a winner from the five teams in first grade.
"Now we've got the introduction of the women's tackle with an addition to the final series, which should add a lot of interest locally," he said.
Tathra Sea Eagles secured the minor premiership in reserve grade, Bombala High Heelers in the women's league tag, and the Bega Roosters in the under 18 competition.
