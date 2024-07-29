Community that cares: Hospital accommodation project raising funds for Moruya facility

A concerted community effort is underway to provide on-site accommodation for patient carers at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
Taking inspiration from the successful model at the South East Regional Hospital at Bega, a group of Eurobodalla residents are in the midst of fundraising and planning for a number of carers accommodation units.
Project spokesperson Col Jay outlined the idea and progress to date at the recent health services community information session at the Bay Soldiers Club.
He said the group had been formed two years ago to explore the idea, and starting from scratch they had already raised in excess of $100,000.
Mr Jay said they would likely need around $1.5million to build eight units, which would include small self-contained accommodation linked with a common kitchen, laundry and living areas.
Discussing the idea, those involved said the common areas were important for people to be able to have others to talk to who may be in a similar situation - possibly a long way from home, or with family members undergoing similar treatment in the hospital.
"We have looked at what Bega has done and that's a great example," Mr Jay said.
To aid the initial fundraising, Carers Accommodation Eurobodalla Regional Hospital (CAERH) was running a raffle for an electric vehicle.
Tickets are available at many of the local weekend markets in the shire.
Only 3000 tickets were available at $50 each.
