Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Whale watch raffle promotes Narooma, supports carers accommodation

Updated July 29 2024 - 8:47am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Narooma Rotary has expanded its annual whale watching raffle into a community raffle with the theme "Experience Narooma".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.