Whale watch raffle promotes Narooma, supports carers accommodation

Narooma Rotary has expanded its annual whale watching raffle into a community raffle with the theme "Experience Narooma".
"We're giving this great community concept a go," said Narooma Rotary vice-president David McInnes.
"Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, there's a substantial first prize valued at over $1200 - winner takes all.
"Various organisations around Narooma are selling tickets - they benefit by retaining 80 per cent of proceeds for their groups."
The balance goes to Narooma Rotary to cover costs and to contribute to the long term carers' accommodation project at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital (CAERH).
The raffle will be drawn on September 7 in time for the annual whale watching season.
The prize includes:
A whale watching tour for two with Narooma Charters;
Two nights' accommodation in a waterfront cabin at Easts Holiday Parks Narooma (can only be redeemed outside of school holidays);
Two four-hour E-bike hire with gourmet picnic thanks to Southbound Escapes;
Two $70 meal vouchers for Club Narooma/Club Dalmeny; and
A $30 voucher at Montague Coffee, Narooma.
Tickets are available from WIRES, Southbound Escapes, Tilba Public School P&C, Narooma Lions, Bodalla Soccer, Oz Harvest, Narooma Junior Rugby League Football Club and Montague Art and Craft Society.
Tickets will also be on sale at the August Narooma Markets from the WIRES stand.
Narooma Chamber of Commerce supports the raffle and has contributed to printing costs.
Mr McInnes said additional potential benefits included sparing organisations the task of soliciting raffle prizes as well as reducing the number of raffle requests to local businesses.
