Narooma Rotary wins back coveted trivia trophy

Narooma Rotarians are thrilled to have won back the coveted Cinders Trophy from Moruya Rotary after their annual trivia challenge last week.
Narooma Rotary president Julie Hartley said it was always a fun night.
"We enjoyed great camaraderie with Moruya Rotarians and guests, made even sweeter of course by the fact that Narooma won the night," she said with great glee.
"It's been a few years.
"Our quiz master Chris O'Brien excelled with challenging and varied questions that were also fun, and our fabulous support team of David McInnes as MC, Lynn Hastings as quiz assistant, and Rachel McInnes with IT ensured the evening flowed smoothly and efficiently.
"It was a top night."
Ms Hartley has already dropped the trophy off to the jewellers to add Narooma Rotary's name, ready for proud display at the next meeting.
For more information on Narooma Rotary, visit www.naroomarotary.org.au.
