Cancer treatment is never a 'luxury' item

Something health district CEO Margret Bennett said at Wednesday night's hospital community information session has stuck with me.
I've been rolling it around in my head as while it seemed to make a lot of sense at the time, I have started questioning it more and more.
When responding to questions over potential provision of radiotherapy services at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, she likened it to building a house - considering what was essential and what you would love to have but was not necessarily key to the initial build.
Even Margaret acknowledged it may seem a superficial comparison, but said while a pool would be lovely and beneficial, "would you build it before a laundry and bathroom?"
Radiotherapy is not a "luxury" service we can do without until a suitable time or budget allows. Surely it should be seen as essential?
Surely a suite of cancer treatment services is the "laundry" we need in a new built for purpose regional hospital.
We're already a region with an ageing population and high number of retirees - many of whom have chronic health conditions, and quite often cancer.
No doubt with the completion of a new regional hospital, we will become an even more attractive location for a new influx of seachangers and retirees.
I've been told cancer is the leading cause of death in our health district and that it's estimated there will be a 64% increase in cancer cases in the region by 2031.
Batemans Bay patients are 1.5 hours away form the nearest radiation treatment services in Nowra, or more than 2 hours each way if they head to Canberra.
For Bega patients, its three-plus hours to either Canberra or Nowra.
Clearly the money involved in providing a radiotherapy service would be substantial - Margaret quoted "in the vicinity of $100million".
And then there's the issue of staffing it adequately, and we have already been told of the challenges in finding enough medical and nursing staff for the services we already have.
But what price should we place on the lives and welfare of our region's cancer sufferers and their families?
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor Far South Coast
