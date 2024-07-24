Radiotherapy's huge price tag revealed at surprisingly small community meeting

A radiotherapy service at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital would cost around $100million to set up, a community information session has heard.
While there was apparent consensus such a service would be welcome and valuable, the immediate focus was to ensure the Level 4 facility and complementary services in Batemans Bay were built and staffed adequately first.
The final in a series of community meetings regarding the Eurobodalla's changing health services saw only a handful of residents in the audience.
Whether due to the unpleasantness of the previous meeting, the fact construction had now begun on the new regional hospital at Moruya, or that residents felt they had all the information they wanted, only around 40 people were in the audience at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Wednesday evening, July 24.
It was a far cry from the packed house at the previous Soldiers Club gathering, where tempers frayed and many walked out.
Wednesday's meeting involved a panel of speakers including Southern NSW Local Health District CEO Margaret Bennett, general manager of Coastal Network Brad Scotcher, senior project director with Health Infrastructure Matt Malone and Bega MP Michael Holland.
They each gave updates on the planning and development of health services across the region before answering a selection of questions posed by the community.
In responding to a question about the provision of radiotherapy services at a new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, Dr Holland said he had seen the findings of a recently commissioned independent report and said it was "positive".
While the report was yet to be made public, Dr Holland said "it supports a radiotherapy service", but that a Level 4 hospital was required first before seeking potential funding sources for the significant dollar amount needed.
Ms Bennett then indicated to fully commission a linear accelerator and radiotherapy service would cost "in the vicinity of $100million".
That wasn't suggesting she was against the idea, and both she and Dr Holland said they would be continuing to advocate for the service into the future.
"It might sound simplistic or silly, but it's like building a house," Ms Bennett said.
"Would you like a pool? Will it be a benefit? Absolutely yes!
"Would you build it before you had the basics like a laundry and bathroom though?
"That's where we find ourselves now," she said.
