Distinguished seafood industry leader joins Narooma Rocks

Narooma Rocks, the not-for-profit organisation behind the award-winning Narooma Oyster Festival, is delighted to announce the appointment of Renee Pearce as its new general manager.
Renee is the co-founder of Melbourne's famous The Fish Shoppe, becoming Australia's first independent retailer to be certified to sell sustainable seafood across her stores.
With a masters in business, and marine and freshwater biology, Renee brings a wealth of experience in business development and sustainable seafood practices.
She currently serves on the board for Women in Seafood Australasia (WISA) supporting women in the seafood industry.
Renee has a strong background in the fishery sector and has held board positions with OceanWatch Australia and Primesafe.
Chair of Narooma Rocks Cath Peachey said she was "thrilled" to welcome Merimbula resident Renee to the team.
"Her distinguished background, extensive experience and passion for sustainability make her the ideal leader for our organisation as we continue to elevate the Narooma Oyster Festival and other key initiatives."
Renee moved to the Far South Coast in January 2023 with her husband and young son.
She is excited about bringing her skill set to a new role.
"I am honoured to be part of such a dynamic and forward thinking not-for-profit organisation. The Narooma Oyster Festival has set the standard for regional food festivals," Renee said.
"I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and create even more impactful experiences for our community and visitors."
Cath said Narooma Rocks also extended its heartfelt gratitude to outgoing General Manager Carrie Taylor for her exceptional leadership and dedication over the past two festivals.
"We wish Carrie all the best in her future endeavours and know that she takes with her a deep appreciation for rock oysters as well as great memories and job satisfaction for a big job done extremely well."
Under Renee's leadership, Narooma Rocks aims to strengthen its position as Australia's premium rock oyster destination.
The organisation will also look to expand its portfolio to boost year-round tourism and economic growth in the region, with Narooma Oyster Festival as its flagship event each year on the first weekend in May.
