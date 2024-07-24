Billion-dollar bypass now has a preferred route, but no funding

While a preferred route for a Moruya Bypass was revealed this week, there remains no commitment - from either side of state politics - to funding its construction.
Transport for NSW on Tuesday, July 24, announced its preferred option for a Moruya bypass "after listening to community feedback and conducting extensive investigations into three shortlisted corridors".
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the preferred "Orange" corridor would allow for a two-lane, nine-kilometre bypass of Moruya to the east of the existing Princes Highway, from north of Malabar Drive to south of Mountain View Road.
However, they said the construction of the bypass was estimated to cost "in excess of $1.7billion".
Liberal Party Gilmore hopeful Andrew Constance denounced the cost estimate on his social media account late Tuesday.
"For that price you could build a level four hospital at Mogo, Broulee, Surf Beach, Batemans Bay and Durras.
"Which bright Minister and Member let this report go?"
Mr Constance was the state MP at the time the idea for a Moruya Bypass was floated as an election promise in 2019 "to be built in the next term of government".
However, the project was never included among funding commitments in subsequent state budgets under the Liberal government beyond the concept consultations now completed.
Nor has its construction been part of the current Labor Party's budget.
"Funding for the finalisation of the concept design, environmental assessment process and construction will now need to be sought for this project," the Transport spokesperson said.
"The completion of the early planning phase and selection of the preferred corridor allows the project to progress to development and construction stages when future funding is available.
"Construction of the bypass is estimated to cost in excess of $1.7 billion."
Transport for NSW said refinements to the Orange corridor option were made following community feedback, making it the now preferred bypass route.
"These refinements resulted in the corridor moving slightly to help reduce impacts to coastal wetlands, properties and local amenity, which the community had flagged as a priority during feedback," the spokesperson said.
"While the Purple option was initially popular with many in the community, it was found it would result in potential impacts to Aboriginal heritage sites and higher noise and visual impacts to community facilities including TAFE NSW Moruya and the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
"Additionally, the Purple option would have a major impact on highly valued community activities in Moruya with an elevated bridge structure required above Riverside Park.
"Refining the Orange option has enabled us to better meet the long-term project objectives of delivering a safer, more efficient and resilient highway for locals and visitors."
More information about the proposed Moruya bypass can be found at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/moruya-bypass.
