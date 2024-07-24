Mossy Point marathon woman runs through menopause and finds community

Gillian Stapleton was 47 when she found running in 2007.
From pushing through the initial challenge of carving out 'me time' on a running track, to being caught up in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, hers is a fascinating journey.
At a time in many women's lives when the heaviest demands are made - family, older parents, advanced career, a mortgage - this period coincides with vast hormonal changes.
A decade ago, open dialogue around menopause was rare, and the term peri-menopause had barely entered the vernacular.
Gillian's 2023 memoir 'Running in Circles' contributed to this conversation uniquely, as suggested by the subtitle: 'a memoir of 12 marathons and the journey to empowerment: chasing dreams and dodging hot flashes'.
Her book spoke to women, like herself, who may have never run before, played sport or prioritised 'moving' time for themselves.
But it spoke to any would-be runner, and indeed was a love letter to running, that could be appreciated by life-long runners also.
Gillian's running journey began when she spotted an advertisement posted by the CanToo Foundation offering a beginners running program.
The aim was to train for the Blackmores 10 kilometre run, fundraising for CanToo along the way.
Overwhelmed by her everyday commitments, Gillian answered the call in an effort to carve out some 'me' time.
Her memory of that first training session was vivid, as she recalled in the book and in person.
"We went to this oval and we started running around it," Gillian said.
"And the trainer there, Fi, sent us off...we did this warm up and at the end of it I turned to another woman, Helen, and I said 'Oh thank God that's over'.
"Then the trainer said 'right we'll start the training now' - we'd thought that was it!"
Gillian mapped out, warts and all, the willpower and grit it took to continue through three months of training to cross her first 10km finish line.
The woman she met in her first session, Helen, featured heavily in Gillian's journey as they went on to complete their first half marathon, and then full marathon in Paris, together.
They were both at the Boston marathon in 2013 when two bombs were detonated on the finish line. The women were just 700 metres away.
Boston was one of six marathon events that make up the Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM). London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo and New York being the others
Gillian had her sights set on the Abbott WMM, and had already completed the New York, Berlin and London (in addition to Paris) marathons by 2013.
The women travelled to Boston, having secured much sought after entries, with their husbands, Chad and David, as their support team.
Having run a great race, with two bends to go, the runners came to a standstill.
At first the pair didn't think this was unusual as often medical events happen on the course.
But gradually there were whispers of an 'explosion'.
"She [Helen] was on track to do a PB, and we were just flying along - it was just an amazing day, amazing race, amazing city," Gillian said.
"We got to this point where everyone was stopped, so we paused our running watches, and all we could think at that time was 'oh come on, we're going to get a bad time'.
"Then somebody said 'there's been an explosion'.
"And then the word changed from 'explosion' to 'bomb' and the whole thing changed."
They heard the bomb was on the finish line, where Chad and David were meant to be. Fear set in.
Eventually the four made contact, and all were safe, but for Gillian it was again a pivotal moment.
Her life was thrown into sharp focus and she resigned from a job that felt toxic and did not serve her values.
Although all participants of the 2013 Boston Marathon were awarded the finisher's medal, Gillian could not accept it.
When they were invited back the following year to run it again, they did. This time crossing the line.
Gillian was a strong advocate for the power of running to find community, clarify the mind and build and maintain health.
Having completed the Abbott World Marathon Majors, and with the medal to prove it, Gillian will compete at this year's TCS Sydney Marathon in September.
The Sydney Marathon was tipped to become the seventh marathon to be added to the majors, a bonus for Gillian who will then become one of the first people to have all seven.
But for Gillian, the medals were not the motivation.
"People often ask me why do I keep doing it and [the answer is] it's community," she said.
"I have met the most amazing women running.
"The minute I met runners, I found this community of like-minded women."
And as for menopause, she believed she had run her way through it.
Gillian Stapleton's book 'Running in Circles' is available on Amazon.
