Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard, July 23

With Eurobodalla's local government election to be held on Saturday, September 14, potential councillor candidates can attend an information session from 5.30-7.30pm on Monday, July 29 at the council chambers, Moruya.
Successful candidates will embark on a four-year term.
Council's general manager Warwick Winn said people who are willing to stand up and make positive change should consider nominating.
"Councillors should be people who understand what's important to the locals they represent," Mr Winn said.
"This session will provide aspiring councillors with information on the role and its responsibilities, the meeting schedule and time commitments, fees and entitlements - including training, and Council's planning and reporting framework.
"We'll go through all the key dates and what - should they be successful - the induction process for elected officials will look like.
"There'll be plenty of opportunities to ask questions."
Potential candidates wishing to attend the information session should register by contacting Council's executive services team on 4474 7485 or elections@esc.nsw.gov.au.
For candidates unable to attend the information session, a downloadable information package will be available on Council's website.
Health planning update meeting for Eurobodalla
Southern NSW Local Health District invites Eurobodalla residents to hear an update about the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital and Batemans Bay Community Health.
To be held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club Wednesday, July 24 from 5 - 6.30pm, the panel will include:
Panel members will provide project updates and answer questions submitted by the community in advance.
All are welcome. No registration or RSVP required.
Find our more about Southern NSW Local Health District developments:
Eurobodalla Regional Hospital: www.eurobodallahs.health.nsw.gov.au
Batemans Bay Community Health: www.hinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/project-search/batemans-bay-community-health
Change of time for Batemans Bay Evening View Club meetings
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club has changed the meeting time to 11.30am for 12pm going forward.
The club will eventually become the Batemans Bay View Club when a name change is approved.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program, helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education.
The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club with the next meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11.30am for 12pm.
The cost is $5 and then everyone orders their own lunch.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and join and enjoy a meal with women from all walks of life, while listening to a great guest speaker.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club sponsors six students fully and one student partially (within the region) and to do this $5000 must be raised each year.
They also support the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal each year with about $500.
One of the major fundraisers this year is the raffle of a beautiful rug crocheted by member Tracy.
Tickets are available from members and contact details are below. The raffle for the rug will be drawn at the August meeting.
The guest speaker for August will be from Batemans Bay Rural Fire Service to talk about fire safety and making sure we are ready for the coming fire season.
August is always a good time of the year to think about Fire Plans and the coming fire season.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club was established in 1997 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
Animal Welfare League update
As July desexing month continues, everyone can get financial assistance with the cost of desexing their cat or dog.
Just book them in at the vet of your choice, then contact Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0436816718.
Gorgeous Nova is still available for adoption.
A medium-sized Bull Arab cross around one year old, Nova is a sweet-natured, affectionate girl who's good with children and other dogs.
Nova is so keen to please and will benefit from ongoing training.
This lovely dog is just waiting to make someone very happy. To meet Nova, call AWL 0410016612.
