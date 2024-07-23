Tomakin's new multi-sport court a multi-funded effort

Tomakin's new multi-sport court was officially opened by Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and Mayor Mat Hatcher on Sunday, July 21.
Located at Jack Buckley Park, the court was already fully operational and popular, particularly with Tomakin's younger residents and visitors.
The new half court can be used for basketball, netball and handball.
Acting president of Tomakin Community Association (TCA) Clarie Pitham was pleased with the combined effort.
"We have shown that communities - with the help of council, the Australian government, grants, and business partners - can come together and make things happen," she said.
Former TCA president Megan Kelly provided the inspiration for this project and ensured the concept was adopted and had a clear path forward.
"The court cost more than $60,000, so it was a very ambitious undertaking for a small association of volunteers," Ms Pitham said.
"We were fortunate to receive support from Fiona Phillips MP which assisted us to obtain an $18,000 federal grant.
"We are also very grateful for grants totalling $7500 from Fire to Flourish.
"In addition, we had strong support from council through a $5000 contribution as well as soil fill, and assistance with planning, construction and approval of the court."
Business sponsors My Agent Team, AMH, TJ Concreting and Solarhub also provided invaluable financial assistance and in-kind support.
The project would not have happened without the hard work of many Tomakin residents and members of the TCA.
In particular, TCA overarching project leader Liz Clout worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition.
Ms Clout was well supported by TCA Treasurer, Peter Crowe who project-managed the implementation.
The Tomakin multi-sport court will provide a long lasting facility for Tomakin residents and visitors.
It is a real achievement for all those whose hard work and contribution made it happen.
