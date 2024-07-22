Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Reefs, estuaries still producing good feeds

By Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling
Updated July 23 2024 - 9:44am, first published 9:43am
This windy weather is not helping with the compiling of an accurate fishing report for readers. The boats are not heading to sea, but at least the estuary fishing is still giving results to those who are trying.

