'Splendid work' on Moruya village beautification

July 26, 1924
The Deputy PMG advises Sir Austin Chapman as follows: "Approval has been given for the erection of a telephone line between Moruya and Moruya Heads, and an effort will be made to include the work in the programme to be carried out during the current financial year."
Out of the 24 volunteers advertised for by the Progress Association to assist in beautifying our town by tree planting, seven only came forward, viz., Messrs G Mitchell, C Johnson, E Hawdon, C Carter, W Jermyn, C Cheesman and AW Constable.
These however did splendid work on Wednesday afternoon by erecting more guards and planting trees in Campbell and Page Streets.
Mesdames G Mitchell, Scarr, AW Constable, Misses Jermyn and A Johnson provided a cup of tea, sandwiches and cake for the workers. It is the intention to have an avenue of camphor laurels in Page Street and pittosporum and silky oaks in Campbell St.
The sudden death of Mr Henry Greenwood took place at the Criterion Hotel early on Monday morning at the age of 72 years.
The deceased appeared in his usual health on Sunday night, but on going to his room the following morning to obtain the key of the stable, W Latta could not arouse him, so becoming alarmed the boy called up Mr Turnbull, who found the poor old chap dead, he having passed away peacefully in his sleep.
On examination Dr Cutler found that heart failure was the cause of death and an inquest was therefore deemed unnecessary. The deceased, who was a native of Araluen, spent most of his life searching for the hidden wealth in the golden valley. He will be greatly missed by the Turnbull family, with whom he had lived for the past 16 years. He never married, and leaves one brother, Mr Alfred Greenwood, of Araluen.
Mr JJC Bradfield, engineer-in-charge of construction of the Harbour Bridge will leave for England next Tuesday, in order to check the drawings being prepared by Messrs Dormon, Long and Co, the contractors. It is expected that he will be absent for about six months.
Batemans Bay (from correspondents): The little wayside village of Narooma wore quite a Batemans Bay air on Saturday last, when residents from the Bay journeyed thither to "barrack" their boys to victory in the football match against Narooma.
However, Narooma put a good team into the field and after a hard and fast game it ended in a draw, both sides scoring a try each. The team was afterwards entertained at tea and a few of the boys remained for the dance.
The Bermagui and Gunbar both loaded here on the weekend, but were unable to relieve the congestion of timber.
